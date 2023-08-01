August 1, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Mobile camera operator in Limassol found positive to initial narcotest

By Nikolaos Prakas00
File photo

A mobile traffic camera operator in Limassol was found positive to a preliminary narcotest, police said on Tuesday night.

According to authorities, a citizen complained to them that the vehicle of the camera operator was parked illegally.

Police went to the scene, where they found that the vehicle was parked legally. However, after talking with the driver, officers’ suspicions were raised that he might be under the influence of drugs.

He was given a preliminary narcotest, which registered positive. Police than took more samples from the operator for final examination.

