August 1, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Teens from across divide meet at summer camp

By Nikolaos Prakas
Teens from across the divide met and participated in a Cyprus Friendship Programme intercommunal student camp last week, where they were visited by the deputy British High Commsioner.

The camp, help from July 22 to 29 in Kormakitis in the north, gave teens the opportunity to address difficult issues of the past and share their vision of how they see Cyprus in the future.

The camp took place in the Maronite community for the first time and students followed trainings in Greek and Turkish. They also attended interactive workshops on addressing stereotypes and developing a better understanding on diversity and identity.

Commenting on the programme during his visit, British Deputy High Commissioner Ben Rawlings said: “Cyprus has a complex and challenging history. The Cyprus Friendship Programme is a hugely valuable initiative bringing young people together from across the island to address this difficult history and imagine a brighter future. Young people’s voices are vitally important, not just as the leaders of tomorrow but as citizens of today.”

Sessions covered the history of Cyprus, personal reflections from relatives of missing persons, and visits to ancient sites.

Participants were also introduced to the history and culture of the Maronite community.

A second camp is taking place in Troodos this week. CFP’s summer camps aim to promote friendship between Greek and Turkish speaking teens, learning the history of Cyprus from both sides of the divide and develop leadership skills.

