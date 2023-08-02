Craft workshops, parties and concerts bring Cyprus villages to life

If you are staying put this summer, or this August at least, then fear not, plenty of creative and music events, with something fit for all ages and tastes, are taking place this summer. What’s more, these exciting events will take visitors on tours around the island’s scenic locations, all while highlighting the country’s creative and musical forces. These include an artsy workshops and games in the colourful village of Lania, a two-day music dance party in green Platres and a live music festival in Kyperounta with some of Cyprus’ esteemed bands and musicians.
Creative Escape in Lania
The creatives of Lania strike again. On Saturday and Sunday a series of ceramic art workshops, handicraft and theatre classes, sound healing and yoga will entertain visitors. Across the two days, local artists will present creative sessions for old and young, spreading throughout the weekend. Adding to the event will be music and dancing in the church courtyard. The ceramics workshop costs €20, the handicraft workshop and the theatre workshop are €15 and the yoga session is €10. Details for the event can be found on the Facebook page: Creative Escapes in Lania
Tel: 99-948286, 99-334545
AgroFest
On the same weekend, Agro Cyprus will present the third edition of its two-day music festival. Characterised by its choice of location, the mountainous Platres village, the festival creates a unique party ambience with a dynamic selection of DJs. The fiesta will commence at 3.30pm on both days and the music vibe for day one (Saturday) will be reggaeton and dance music. Day two will feature exclusive Greek hits, all while bars prepare refreshing cocktails and street food trucks serve tasty bites.
Facebook event: AGROFEST: 2-DAY FOREST MUSIC FESTIVAL – PERSEIDS. Tel: 99-917160, 97-902609
Antilalos Festival
Kyperounta will host its own music event as the 4th Antilalos Festival takes place. On Tuesday, the church courtyard of Panayia in Kyperounta will welcome music lovers and musicians. Kicking off at 8.30pm, the festival will feature four established acts of the local music scene. Taking the stage to entertain festival-goers will be Monsieur Doumani with their funky Cypriot lyrics, Rumba Attack with their flamenco-infused rumba sounds, Cypriot musician Anna Chrysanthou and local duo Demetris Milis and Paris Christofi.
Facebook event: Antilalos Festival. Tel: 97-733546