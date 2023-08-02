Great thoughts. Great words. Great actions. Best life.

In an electronic music star PAUL LAMBIS meets a man with an international outlook which he also plans to bring to Cyprus

Pascal Ellinas fully recognises that every success story has its fair share of challenges behind the scenes. And individuals who face barriers in life can either give up or use them as motivators. “Admittedly, with progress comes a new level of understanding, but thankfully, those times have given me introspection, and more consideration for others,” Ellinas said.

Those who are unfamiliar with Pascal’s work as a musician should look him up on the internet, where they will be blown away by his level of success. Ellinas and his closest friend Dave Pearce have been wowing audiences with their distinctive blend of music as part of the dynamic duo Pascal & Pearce since they first met in 2007.

“It is essential to remain humble, happy, and to ensure that the creative process of making music is enjoyable at all times,” Ellinas added.

Dave and he “were fortunate enough to be introduced to each other through a mutual friend who suggested we meet since both of us had a common interest in electronic music,” Ellinas told the Cyprus Mail. “There was an instant connection, and we both knew then that we ultimately wanted the same goal, which was to create great dance music.”

Sixteen years later, the dynamic DJ and record producer duo from Cape Town, South Africa, is still successfully merging fine vintage beats to bold dance melodies “designed to allow the listener to enjoy a sense of pure happiness.”

Pascal & Pearce’s sets have been described as progressive, driving, funky, melodic, and dynamic, and they have played at large festivals as well as exclusive poolside gatherings. Although their musical achievements have been extensively recognised in South Africa, the duo has also performed in London, Doha, Zanzibar, and Mauritius, with additional international tours planned, including a stop in Cyprus.

Ellinas’ family has already established permanent roots on the island and he intends to follow in their footsteps in the near future. “I love Cyprus, and it feels like a second home to me. The music environment is likewise diversified, and the local community is open to new and engaging international sounds,” he said.

“I feel really linked to my culture, and it undoubtedly influenced my personality and professional aspect positively.”

So it was only a matter of time before Ellinas introduced his fans to his culture by incorporating Greek flavour into the duo’s recently released track Super Gyros, which is likely to become a summer success not just in Cyprus and Greece, but also on the international dance music circuit.

“Dave and I have been talking about producing a bouzouki-themed song for a long time because it is a fantastic instrument. And because music is a universal language, we believe our new track will translate well when played both in South Africa and overseas.”

Pascal & Pearce appear to have figured out the formula for success, and judging from their latest release it is bound to receive a nod from industry professionals who have already recognised the duo for their exceptional talent.

Ellinas’ love affair with music began at a young age, and he also pursued his interest as a DJ in high school. “Dave was in a few bands during his adolescence, and by the time we met, we were already producing music,” he explained.

“In 2011, we signed our first label after an independent record company heard a remix of one of our songs. This opened many doors for us, which led to many defining moments, such as one of our tracks reaching number one on national radio, cementing us into a household name.”

With three studio albums and three compilations under their belt, and having performed alongside international DJs such as Hardwell, Armin van Buuren, Tiesto, Avicii, Afrojack, DJ Snake, Swedish House Mafia, Robin Schulz and Martin Garrix, Pascal & Pearce have also been weekly resident DJs on South African radio for the last seven years. “When we look back on our music career, we are proud to have worked with so many professionals in the music industry.”

When it comes to music digitisation, both Ellinas and Pearce believe it has had a good impact on their sounds for the most part, “as having access to music is the most crucial function for music’s sustainability.

“The only uptake would be that there is so much music nowadays, approximately 100,000 releases daily, that one really needs to search through a lot of sponsored algorithms for a genuine musical experience.

“Most people are content with curated sounds as long as the music is within their comfort zone. The constraints are diminishing as the creative process becomes increasingly integrated with AI, providing the user with a feeling of control. The quality will remain as long as humans produce music,” Ellinas said.

But for the time being, Pascal & Pearce are constantly refining their music electronically, while learning from fellow producers and other industry professionals to create more fantastic moments. “Our latest Greek-inspired release is just a taste of what’s to come, and we’re really excited about a new era, especially one that includes Cyprus in our plans.”

When asked for the secret formula that has led to the duo’s success, Ellinas believes that great thoughts, words, and actions lead to a good life.