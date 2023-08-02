August 2, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Large fire near Ayios Mamas

By Gina Agapiou
A large forest fire broke out near the Ayios Mamas community in Limassol on Wednesday afternoon. 

The fire is raging in an area where access is difficult, urging the fire service to activate the Ikaros 2 contingency plan which includes aircraft. 

It is burning forest land and wild vegetation. 

The fire is out of control and is moving towards the village of Pellendi and Kato Mylos, Forestry Department spokesman Giorgos Constantinos told Philenews.  

Volunteers were also at the scene to help firefighters’ efforts. 

