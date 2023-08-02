August 2, 2023

Our relations can be expanded, UAE Ambassador says at meeting with finance minister

The relations between Cyprus and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) could be expanded especially in areas such as the green and digital transition, tourism, health and education, UAE Ambassador to Cyprus has said in a meeting he had with the Minister of Finance.

According to an official press release, Minister of Finance Makis Keravnos held on Wednesday a meeting at the Ministry of Finance with the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Cyprus, Mohamed Saif Helal Mohamed Al Shehhi. During the meeting, they exchanged views on economic and trade relations between the two countries, as well as ways to further strengthen them.

The UAE Ambassador stressed the importance of the economic relations with all the Member States of the European Union, including Cyprus. He underlined that the longstanding excellent bilateral relations as well as the important geographical position of Cyprus were an important factor in strengthening bilateral relations with the opening of an embassy in 2016. He expressed the belief that the Cyprus-UAE relations could be expanded especially in areas such as the green and digital transition, tourism, health and education.

The Minister of Finance briefed the Ambassador on the state of the Cypriot economy and the government’s goals, and underlined the importance it attaches to strengthening the economic ties between the two countries.

Keravnos expressed satisfaction with the recent visit of the UAE delegation, headed by Saeed Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic and Trade Affairs. He pointed out that further deepening of economic and commercial relations between the two countries will be to the benefit of all parties and referred to opportunities especially in the tourism and services sectors.

The Minister and the Ambassador agreed to continue their constructive contacts, the press release concludes.

