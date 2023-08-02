August 2, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Risk of fires remains extremely high

By Staff Reporter00
high fire

The risk of wildfires in all forest areas remains extremely high on Wednesday, the Forestry Department announced.

“The public is urged to be extremely careful and to completely avoid actions and activities likely to cause a fire,” the announcement stated.

Meanwhile the department of meteorology issued a new yellow warning in effect from 12pm until 5pm.

Maximum temperatures are expected at 40C in the interior and 32C in the higher mountains.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Daily News Briefing

Melissa Hekkers

Paphos police arrest two for car theft, third suspect wanted

Staff Reporter

Fire in Letymbou under control

Staff Reporter

Christodoulides and Palestinian head-of-state in first meeting since eight years

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Cyta works to close lane section on Larnaca highway

Staff Reporter

Police collect illegal migrants found walking near coasts

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign