August 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprus Business NewsStartups and InnovationTech & Science

Cyprus research ecosystem to benefit from €6 million scheme

By Kyriacos Nicolaou078
research and innovation cyprus

In an effort to bolster the local research and innovation landscape, the Research and Innovation Foundation (R&I Foundation) on Thursday unveiled a new funding scheme worth €6 million.

The initiative, known as BRIDGE2HORIZON, aims to enhance the capabilities of Cyprus’ research organisations, businesses, and other public and private stakeholders.

According to the announcement by the foundation, BRIDGE2HORIZON aims to serve as a crucial link between Cyprus’ research and innovation ecosystem and the European Union’s prominent funding programme for research and innovation, “Horizon Europe.”

The programme has set its sights on addressing the challenges that have previously hindered the participation of Cypriot institutions in the Horizon Europe initiative.

bridge2horizon

At the core of the programme lies the aspiration to increase the number of projects coordinated by Cypriot R&I entities while elevating the quality of proposals submitted for specific thematic areas and fields under the Horizon Europe calls.

These initiatives are carefully aligned with the Smart Specialisation Strategy (S3CY) 2023-2030, charting the path for research and innovation excellence in Cyprus.

Funded by both the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and the Operational Programme “THALIA” 2021-2027, the scheme offers maximum funding of €150,000 per project.

Interested parties can submit proposals through the foundation’s online platform, IRIS, with the following deadlines:

  • 1st Deadline: October 24, 2023, at 13:00
  • 2nd Deadline: December 15, 2023, at 13:00
  • 3rd Deadline: February 15, 2024, at 13:00
  • 4th Deadline: April 15, 2024, at 13:00
  • 5th Deadline: June 14, 2024, at 13:00

The BRIDGE2HORIZON initiative is set to invigorate the research landscape in Cyprus, empowering local entities to actively participate in the prestigious Horizon Europe programme and fostering a culture of research excellence within the country.

cropped kyr nicolaou.jpg

Related Posts

Lufthansa upbeat as leisure travel demand remains high

Reuters News Service

Gala and Zcash fall almost 10% in a week, Pomerdoge goes live with its new presale attracting the Crypto community

CM Guest Columnist

Is it game over for Decentraland and The Sandbox? Tradecurve community becomes stronger

CM Guest Columnist

Sluggish return of business travelers forces US airlines to rejig their networks

Reuters News Service

Paphos upgrading and marketing its tourism experience

Tom Cleaver

Microsoft says Russia-linked hackers behind dozens of Teams phishing attacks

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign