August 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Increased funding for subsidised solar water heaters

By Staff Reporter00
solar

The cabinet on Thursday approved a subsidy plan for the installation or replacement of solar water heaters on residential homes that include the cost of tanks and solar panels.

The approval concerns the renewal of the existing plan with increased subsidies in certain categories and an increase in the total funding from €600,000 to €2 million overall.

Each home can receive amounts up to €500 while vulnerable groups, and mountain dwellers can receive up to €900.

The equipment to be installed must be included on an approved list and installation must be done by participating certified installers, also from an approved list.

The scheme will run until December 20, 2023 or until 3,000 applications are received.

 

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Apostolos Andreas Muslim prayer room plans ‘put on hold’

Tom Cleaver

Fire breaks out between Silikou and Lofou

Staff Reporter

Cyprus remembers legacy of Makarios

Jean Christou

Ayios Mamas fire under complete control (Update 4)

Iole Damaskinos

Polis mayor seeks changes to Akamas plan, wants more hotels

Jean Christou

Rhodes deputy mayor grateful for Cypriot reforestation funding

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign