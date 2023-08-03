August 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Kanli reservoir completely dries up

By Tom Cleaver0164
The reservoir in the village of Kanli
The reservoir in the village of Kanli has completely dried up, according to its mukhtar Gulen Kilic.

The reservoir, which has a total water capacity of over 700,000 cubic metres,  has dried up due to the extreme hot weather seen in Cyprus in recent weeks.

The reservoir provides drinking water to the village of Kanli but was also home to numerous fish, which are all now dead.

“We are miserable for the fishes”, Kilic said, explaining that the fish should have been removed from the reservoir earlier this week, but that her team was caught out by unexpectedly quick water evaporation due to the hot weather.

