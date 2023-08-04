August 4, 2023

Attempt to steal ATM in Paphos

By Tom Cleaver00
An attempt was made to steal an ATM in the early hours of Friday morning in Paphos.

According to police, an alarm connected to a private security company sounded in a restaurant in Kato Paphos.

When a company employee attended the scene, he found that the ATM that was usually on a footpath outside the restaurant was lying by the side of the road. The would-be thieves were not successful in breaking into the ATM, but the outside of the machine was damaged.

The scene was cordoned off and a police investigation is underway. Police are looking for witnesses and CCTV footage.

