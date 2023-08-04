August 4, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus News Digest: Wildfire season, heavy penalties for those starting fires

By Rosie Charalambous
fire 17
The catastrophic fires on July 3 and 4 (2021) killed four people and destroyed properties, crops, and forest

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:

  • It’s the wildfire season in Cyprus – there are heavy penalties for those starting fires

  • There is a serious lack of lifeguards on our beaches

Also available HERE

 

