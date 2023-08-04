Guest recipes with Lidl Food Academy

Time for the BBQ
Grilled Shrimp and Salmon with Ginger and Soy Sauce
For shrimps
500g shrimp 16-20 with tail
Juice and zest of a lime
4 tablespoons soy sauce
1 tablespoon honey
1 tablespoon dried coriander
1 tablespoon grated ginger
1 garlic clove, crushed
2 teaspoons sesame oil
1 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
1/2 teaspoon Himalayan salt
For salmon
4 pieces salmon (125g)
Juice and zest of a lime
8 tablespoons soy sauce
1 tablespoon honey
1 tablespoon dried coriander
1 tablespoon grated ginger
1 garlic clove, crushed
2 teaspoons sesame oil
1 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
1/2 teaspoon Himalayan salt
Trimmings
Crispy onion, Kania
Fresh coriander coarsely chopped
For puree
125g mashed potatoes in sachet
750g water
2 teaspoons turmeric powder
1 teaspoon Himalayan salt
1 tablespoon unsalted butter
1 teaspoon pepper
For the shrimp: Defrost and marinate the shrimp in a bowl with the following: lime, soy, honey, coriander, ginger, garlic, sesame oil, salt and pepper. Marinate for at least 2 hours.
For the salmon: Defrost and marinate the salmon in a baking dish or deep dish with the following: lime, soy, honey, coriander, ginger, garlic, sesame oil, salt and pepper. Marinate for at least 2 hours.
After both are marinated, strain the shrimp and salmon separately and set the marinades aside.
Boil the marinade in a small frying pan until it evaporates by half.
In a grill pan or barbecue, grill the shrimp and salmon. While the seafood is cooking, take a brush and brush it with the marinade.
Once golden on all sides, remove from heat and set the shrimp and salmon aside.
Serve with mashed potatoes, crispy onion and fresh coriander.
For the puree: Boil 750g water along with salt and turmeric.
After boiling, add the contents of the sachet and stir until the mixture thickens.
Turn off the heat and add the butter and pepper.
Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms
4 large Portobello mushrooms
200g feta cheese
2 tablespoons honey
1 tablespoon mustard
1 teaspoon oregano
1 teaspoon thyme
1 teaspoon pepper,
2 tablespoons finely chopped parsley
Remove the stem from the mushrooms. With a teaspoon, clean the brown part from the mushrooms.
In a bowl, crumble the feta cheese with your fingers. Add in the honey, mustard, oregano, thyme and pepper. Mix thoroughly.
Fill the mushrooms with feta cheese and lightly squeeze the mixture with a spoon.
Place on the grill rack and close the lid until wilted and cooked.
Serve with chopped parsley and barbecue sauce (optional).
Recipes provided by the Lidl food academy. Stasikratous 34, Nicosia 1010. https://www.lidlfoodacademy.com.cy/