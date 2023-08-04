August 4, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Houses evacuated as fire rages near Alassa dam (Updated)

By Gina Agapiou0166
Fire in Alassa (Photo: Kairofyloi Kyprou)

Authorities evacuated houses and announced road closures after a fire broke out near Kouris dam in Limassol on Friday afternoon. 

In total 40 people, including 15 children, have been evacuated from eight separate residences and are transported towards Apesia community by civil defence. 

Instructions were given to the civil defence and police to proceed with evacuation of the Korfi community, fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. 

The fire service has activated the Ikaros 2 contingency plan, with at least five aircraft operating to help put out the blaze raging in the Alassa community since approximately 2pm. 

He added that strong winds that persist in the area hinder firefighting efforts. 

Meanwhile, police announced that the Ayia Irini – Korfi – Ayios Mamas – Trimiklini road has been closed from both directions due to the fire. 

Five ground firefighting units from the forestry department were also at the scene which are being reinforced with engines from the Paphos, Nicosia and Larnaca departments. 

Limassol district authority has also responded with four units and equipment. 

Earlier, firefighters had rushed to Ayios Mamas where a fire that broke up on Wednesday afternoon had flared-up again. 

