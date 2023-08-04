August 4, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Larnaca municipality upgrades Finikoudes walkway

By Tom Cleaver0129
larnaca turf

The Larnaca municipality is laying turf on the promenade of Finikoudes beach as part of its efforts to improve the area’s aesthetics, it said on Friday.

The move forms part of a wider effort by the municipality to regenerate the area, which is one of the town’s major tourist attractions.

