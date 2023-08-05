A minute with Angelos Petrou, Dancer

Where do you live?

I have lived alone in Athens the past seven years.

What did you have for breakfast?

I’m a huge breakfast lover – I love trying out breakfast places and for today it was one by the beach where I had the best avocado toast ever (with nutella cinnamon rolls)!

Describe your perfect day

A perfect day for me involves waking up early, having an iced coffee in bed, and working. Yes, I am workaholic. More ideally, I would love a day full of YouTube filming and night dance classes.

Best book ever read?

The best book will be Shoe Dog by Phil Knight- the story of the creator of Nike. It inspired me so much to start my dance business journey with GET AP Studio.

Best childhood memory?

‘Teaching’ my first ever dance class at the age of 14. I would never forget that choreo. It changed my life.

What is always in your fridge?

Loads of diet coke, sparkling water and face creams.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

That would be my Spotify Playlist, which I share on my social media. It has a mix of pop summer songs including Lana Del Ray and Peggy Gou.

What’s your spirit animal?

My spirit animal? Hmm… I don’t have one. I’m my own spirit animal. Hahaha.

What are you most proud of?

That’s an easy one. I’m very proud of being able to survive in a new country and launching my own dance studio. I did the whole thing by myself – finding the place, organising students, cleaning the studio. Everything.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

I’m not really a movie person – The last movie I saw was Barbie movie and the scene stuck in my head is where Barbie enters the real world and is disappointed – that reminds me of myself when I step out of my dance world.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

That would be Kris Jenner. I believe she is the number one, marketing-wise, and I have a lot to learn from her. Oh and I bet she’ll pay for dinner. Haha.

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

I would go back to 2017, when I was living in Los Angeles. I would now be so much more ready to face that jungle there.

What is your greatest fear?

Giving up.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

Everything you ever wanted, would take everything you ever had.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone.

“I like dancing but…”

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

Host a party at my studio with all my friends and students to share everything I had planned for the rest of my life, just to let them know that I dedicated my life to my dreams.