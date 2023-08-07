August 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentWhat's On

Festival shines spotlight on figs

By Eleni Philippou0192
auguste a c7rb9bg evs unsplash

August events are all about Cyprus’ gems. That includes local traditions, scenic rural locations and, of course, seasonal food. Back again to highlight two distinctive delights of the Paphos region is the 6th Fig and Halitzi Festival in Kato Pyrgos, which returns on August 18. Time to eat, drink, dance and be merry.

The coastal village, nestled in between the thick pine-covered forest of the Tillyria region and the blue sea, celebrates its two main products every summer. Stretching inland from its coastland, the region’s landscape is covered with fig trees that produce red, juicy fruit every August. At the festival, you will find them in all shapes, sizes and textures – fresh, dried, pureed and transformed.

The koutsino fig variety of the Tillyria is thought to be one of the richest fig types and is often used to make sun-dried figs. As the festival begins at the village square at 8pm, you will find dried figs as well as fig pie, fig spoon sweets and homemade jams.

The fruit is not the only protagonist of the event however as another local product of the area will be featured. Halitzi cheese, a white soft type that is characterised by its tiny holes, will also make a star appearance. Although popular in the region, halitzi cheese often goes unrecognised and the festival aims to extend its popularity. In Greek, halitzi means pebble and it is thought that this is where the cheese gets its name due to its stone-like shape with tiny holes.

Of course, no festival would be complete without live music entertainment. A series of performances by Greek singers will take place in the evening as well as traditional folk music and dances to keep visitors entertained in true Cypriot summer style.

 

6th Fig and Halitzi Festival

Annual festival with food stalls and live music. August 18. Kato Pyrgos, Tillyria region, Paphos. 8pm. €5. Tel: 26-522614

Related Posts

EAC works overnight to restore power

Jonathan Shkurko

Construction company fined for breaking health and safety regs

Jonathan Shkurko

Prison warden suspected of smuggling from north

Nick Theodoulou

Solar water heating funds available from today

Jonathan Shkurko

Post office warns of scam

Nick Theodoulou

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign