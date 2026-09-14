Police seized another 263.5kg of ketamine in Limassol on Monday, as investigations continued into the seizure of more than 126kg of the drug two days earlier.

The latest haul was discovered by the drug squad (Ykan) at a warehouse in Limassol following the evaluation of evidence obtained during the investigation into the earlier case.

On September 12, police seized 126kg and 876g of ketamine during searches at two homes in Limassol, along with other quantities of drugs, cash and other evidence.

The searches were carried out by members of Ykan and the police aviation unit at two residences occupied by two couples, a 53-year-old man and 51-year-old woman, and a 50-year-old man and 31-year-old woman.

All four suspects were arrested and on Sunday remanded in custody for eight days by Limassol district court as investigations continue.

The latest seizure brings the total quantity of ketamine confiscated in connection with the investigation to more than 390kg.

Ykan’s Limassol unit is continuing investigations.