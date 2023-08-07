Green tourism expo coming up in Ineia

August 7, 2023

A two-day Green Tourism festival will be held in the village of Ineia in Paphos, organised by the Paphos chamber of commerce and industry (Evep).

According to an Evap announcement, the event is taking place in the context of the implementation of the Cross Coastal Net project, which aims to establish a network for the promotion of sustainable forms of coastal tourism.

The event will introduce the Akamas-Balos (Greece) partnership and innovative sustainable tourism policies for the management of coastal areas.

“An exhibition of green tourism products and services will take place with the expected participation from interested tourism businesses and environmental protection organisations, and will include meetings and forums, educational and artistic events, as well as rich catering,” the Paphos chamber of commerce said.

The festival is part of the European programme Interreg Cross-coastal Net which is co-financed by the European Union, and national resources from Cyprus and Greece.

The event will take place on Thursday and Friday and will be open to the public from 6pm to 10pm.

 

