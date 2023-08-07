Limassol fire under control, evacuees have returned (Update)

The fire in the Alassa dam area of Limassol on Monday was surveyed and assessed via a helicopter, with fire-response coordinator, Director Andreas Gregoriou from the agriculture ministry on board, as well as the chief of the fire service and the head of the forestry department.

The fire is estimated to have burned 7.5 to 10 square kilometres of agricultural and wild lands, according to this latest assessment.

Lack of wind, overnight efforts to contain and secure the blaze, and early morning airdrops were the keys to bringing the blaze under final control, Gregoriou said.

Meanwhile aerial assistance in the form of a ‘Canadair’ type plane is imminently expected to arrive from Greece by 10am, with a second craft expected at 5pm. The Greek aircraft will also bring retardant fluid to help in the final extinction efforts. Reinforcements from Lebanon have been cancelled.

Evacuees from three villages who had been removed from their homes as a precaution on Sunday and stayed at a nearby community centre have returned, Gregoriou announced. One residence so far has been reported as burned down.

There is no evidence of arson, authorities concluded. According to police chief Lefteris Kyriacou it appears the fire spread from burning rubbish and the cause of the fire in the rubbish pile was being investigated.

Electricity has been restored to several communities which were out of power following the burning down of electricity poles, according to the electricity authority (EAC) website.

The road to Gerasa-Apesia is closed while other roads which had been closed on Sunday have re-opened, police announced on Monday.

Police are cautioning drivers who must travel in the area to be especially careful and comply with police instructions.

Three helicopters from Jordan restarted airdrops at dawn.

Following a flare-up between the communities of Korfi, Alassa and Apaisia, the fire continued to rage out of control on Sunday night. Despite no winds in the area the smoke reached as far as Limassol city.

On Monday, aerial assistance had been agreed from Greece, with Lebanon and Israel on stand-by.

Earlier on Sunday, the villages of Apsiou, Mathikoloni and subsequently Apaisia, were evacuated and the evacuees housed in the Limnatis community centre.

Limassol District Officer Marios Alexandrou, said there were no injuries among the evacuees, while crews will start assessing property damages as soon as this becomes possible.

The fire service announced on Sunday that the fire had been contained however, the front between the communities of Fasoula and Apsiou remained active with flare-ups.

Authorities at midnight convened a broad meeting chaired by acting president of the Republic and House speaker, Annita Demetriou.

The meeting, held at a coordination centre set up in the area between the communities of Paramytha and Fasoula, was attended by the ministers of justice and agriculture, the heads of the fire service, the forestry department and all other relevant services.

According to a social media post by fire chief, Andreas Kettis, firefighting forces are working intensely and the fire has been divided into sectors in cooperation with the forestry department during the night.

Ground forces also worked overnight to install water hoses and carve out fire breaks in hard-to-access areas.

“With the first light of day we start with aerial means for extinguishing active outbreaks and demarcations,” Kettis had said in his post.

The cause of a fire remains unknown, authorities said on Sunday, while Limassol police spokesman Lefteris Kyriacou also said blaze, at that time, had burned around 3.5 square kilometres.

Kyriacou said authorities had identified the fire’s ‘ground zero’ but were still examining CCTV footage to determine what started the blaze on Friday.

Hundreds of firefighters and others, including volunteers, have been working since the fire’s start to manage the blaze with dozens of road vehicles and twelve aircraft, of which three are Jordanian helicopters.