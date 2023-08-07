August 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEnvironment

Solar water heating funds available from today

By Jonathan Shkurko0222
solar

A new incentive plan for the installation of solar water heating systems in private homes came into effect on Monday, after it was approved by the Council of Ministers, in a move aimed at bolstering sustainable energy practices and fostering the use of solar technology.

The decision was reached during the council’s recent session, following a proposal put forward by Energy Minister George Papanastasiou.

The plan covers both the installation of solar powered hot water and the upgrade of existing systems.

The allocation of incentives per application amounts to €500 for standard residences and €900 for people living in mountainous areas and for vulnerable electricity consumers.

Compared to the last corresponding incentive plan implemented, the 2023 revised scheme has undergone a budget increase, as total funds increased from €950,000 to €2,000,000.

The number of residences set to benefit from the incentives has also expanded from 1,800 to 3,000.

A dedicated category for vulnerable consumers has been introduced, accompanied by enhanced incentives.

The energy ministry also underlined that the application process has been streamlined and made more user-friendly.

In particular, handwritten certificates from installers are no longer required.

However, prospective beneficiaries are still required to submit a pre-approval request before proceeding with the installation. This procedure ensures that applicants can secure incentives prior to making the investment.

People interested in learning more about the plan and those wishing to submit pre-approval requests can access information and engage with the process via the Renewable Energy Sources (RES) fund’s official website.

Related Posts

EAC works overnight to restore power

Jonathan Shkurko

Solar power to the rescue as Europe’s energy system weathers extreme heat

Reuters News Service

Construction company fined for breaking health and safety regs

Jonathan Shkurko

Prison warden suspected of smuggling from north

Nick Theodoulou

Post office warns of scam

Nick Theodoulou

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign