August 8, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Close cooperation between Cyprus and Israel underlined

By Andria Kades00
Ισραηλίτης Υπουργός Εθνικής Ασφάλειας στην Παραμύθα
The meeting in Paramytha

The close cooperation between Cyprus and Israel was reaffirmed on Tuesday by Justice Minister Anna Procopiou after she met Israel’s Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir at the coordination centre for the Limassol fire in Paramytha.

He was present on the island to oversee the participation of Israeli aircraft in the fight against the Alassa blaze which started on Friday and was declared under control on Tuesday.

Procopiou thanked Israel for the support offered.

She said Ben-Gvir’s visit at the coordination centre offered an opportunity to have a “productive political discussion” over a series of security measures concerning both states, including terrorism.

She highlighted there was ample ground for creating even more fields of cooperation to mutually benefit both countries.

Permanent secretary at the agriculture ministry Andreas Gregoriou described the meeting as an “excellent exchange of views” that went beyond the scope of effectively handling fires.

