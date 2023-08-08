August 8, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Motorcyclist in critical condition in Nicosia

By Staff Reporter00
ambulance 02
File photo

A 20-year-old motorcyclist is being treated in hospital in critical condition following a collision shortly before 1pm on Monday.

According to police statement, around 12.45pm, a car driven by a 54-year-old man on Makarios Avenue in Nicosia, in circumstances under investigation, collided with a motorcycle driven by a 20-year-old man.

The motorcyclist was taken by ambulance to the Nicosia general hospital where he was immediately admitted to the operating room and then kept for treatment in the ICU where he is in a critical condition.

The 54-year-old driver of the car was subjected to a breathalyzer test with a negative result.

Nicosia traffic police are continuing the investigation. 

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Eight-year-old in critical condition after accident

Staff Reporter

Justice minister praises handling of Limassol fire, hopes for a ‘better day’

Iole Damaskinos

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus population witnesses steady growth, according to 2021 census

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Government ally calls out EAC for cheating on subsidised bills

Elias Hazou

Tatar says Talat’s Cyprob statements ‘are of no benefit’

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign