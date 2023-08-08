August 8, 2023

Residents cancel protest over waste facility

One of the recent fires near Pentakomo (Envision Photo Cyprus)

A protest by Vassiliko communities planned for Tuesday against the Pentakomo waste treatment plant (Oeda) was cancelled.

According to an announcement from the nine communities living in the area, the protest was cancelled following an agreement to meet President Nikos Christodoulides on September 14 to discuss the problems the communities are facing.

The protest had been organised following a second fire last month at the waste management facility that released plumes of smoke and gas from the burning waste which affected the communities.

At the time, some community leaders had complained that the government showed no interest in the plight of the communities affected by the blaze that released noxious gases into the air.

Community leader of nearby Kalavasos Lefteris Foka said the situation is “tragic” and that the state has done nothing to protect residents of the communities in the area of the facility.

“The state fails to protect us and we are forced to take dynamic measures,” Foka said at the time.

The fire which broke out within the fenced area of the Oeda installation smouldered and took days to burn out.

