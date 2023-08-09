August 9, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Animal Party calls on government to give Cat Covid medication for free

By Nikolaos Prakas00
2021 06 24t090052z 273865859 rc2g4n9ce512 rtrmadp 3 cyprus cats 960x640

The Animal Party on Wednesday called on the government to provide medication for cat  Covid to people for free.

The cabinet had decided last week to provide stores of human Covid-19 medications to veterinarians to treat cat Covid, known as feline infectious peritonitis (FIPS). The decision said that the medicines would be sold to people at a discounted rate.

However, on Wednesday the Animal Party, although welcoming to the government’s decision to provide the medications, said that they should be given for free.

“We have been informed that these medications will be made available to animal lovers, volunteers, etc. for €100 per package,” the party stated in its letter to the president, requesting that “the state itself take care of stopping this endemic and not the volunteers who are already shouldering and lifting most of the burden.”

“We ask that you immediately reconsider this decision and reconsider the case of making these products available for free because it will be unfair to shoulder this cost for the volunteers who care for cats and not only, in various colonies at their own expense and with many sacrifices,” the party said.

Related Posts

Six Israeli fans arrested in Larnaca ahead of Aek-Maccabi match

Nikolaos Prakas

European Commission to continue calling on Turkey to implement ECHR decisions

Source: Cyprus News Agency

EU comments on Cyprus visit by controversial Israeli minister

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Nicosia man arrested in cannabis drug bust

Nikolaos Prakas

Leventis foundation fined for safety breach

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign