August 9, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Arrests made in Nicosia for attempted arson and car arson incidents

Nicosia police on Wednesday said two arrests have been made in relation to attempted arson and car arson.

Around 5pm on Tuesday police were alerted that a private vehicle, owned by a 39-year-old woman, was on fire.

The fire was extinguished by the fire service, but the car was completely torched, and it was later determined that it was a case of arson.

During investigations, a testimony was obtained against a 52-year-old man, who was taken into custody.

Later on, around 12.50 am, another fire was reported, this time near a house in Morphou, which was dealt with by the complainant.

It was also identified as arson and a 21-year-old was arrested in relation to the case.

