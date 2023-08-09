August 9, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Four thousand new sunbeds for Ayia Napa beaches

By Tom Cleaver00
A worker clears the sand off one of the new sunbeds

A whopping 4,000 new sunbeds have been placed on the beaches of Ayia Napa.

Ayia Napa mayor Christos Zannettou spoke about the move on Wednesday, thanking the workers who placed the new sunbeds for their “superhuman efforts” and the “incredible zeal they show every day so that the beaches are spotless and our guests receive the best possible service”.

In addition to the new sunbeds, 1,000 new beach umbrellas have been placed on Ayia Napa’s beaches. Zannettou described the umbrellas as “excellent quality”. The total cost of the new sunbeds and new umbrellas was €670,000.

