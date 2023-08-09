August 9, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Police thwart hooligan clashes ahead of Omonia vs. Maccabi Tel Aviv (Video)

By Nick Theodoulou00
Potential clashes between football fans were prevented on Tuesday night as the police received unconfirmed information which tipped them off.

Police spokesman Christos Andreou explained on Wednesday that the force suspected that fans from Omonia 29M were on the lookout for Maccabi Tel Aviv fans. The latter team is in Cyprus for a match between the two teams on Wednesday night.

Andreou added that officers immediately responded as they sent out nine patrols with 18 officers.

The force was soon informed that the group of Cypriot fans had gathered at a location in Larnaca where the Maccabi fans were also present, leading officers to intervene immediately.

The spokesman stated that the incident in the early hours of Wednesday was swiftly addressed as the Cypriot fans fled as soon as the officers arrived.

