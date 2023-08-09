August 9, 2023

Today’s weather: Clear and sunny after morning clouds

nine years old reading on a yellow lifesaver.
File photo

Wednesday will be mostly clear after initial low morning clouds. Temperatures will rise to 38C in the interior, 31C on the west coast, 33C on the remaining coasts and to 30C in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly south-westerly to north-westerly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort and in the afternoon on the south coast up to strong, up to 5 Beaufort. The sea will be slightly rough. 

Overnight the weather will be clear with low clouds at times. Locally, during the morning hours, thin fog or is expected. Temperatures will drop to 21C inland, 23C on the coast and 18C in the higher mountains. Winds will start mainly south-westerly to north-westerly, up to moderate, 4 Beaufort, later turning variable and light, 3 Beaufort. The sea will gradually calm.

Over the next three days and into the weekend the weather will be mostly clear with a gradual rise in temperature expected.

