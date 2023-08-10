August 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
AmericasUkraineUSAWorld

Biden requests $40 bln in extra funding for Ukraine, disasters and fentanyl fight

By Reuters News Service00
u.s. president joe biden visits george e. wahlen department of veterans affairs medical center in salt lake city
U.S. President Joe Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday asked Congress to approve about $40 billion in additional spending, including $24 billion for Ukraine and other international needs, $4 billion related to border security and $12 billion for disaster relief.

A senior administration official said the needs were great, and the White House was hopeful an agreement could be reached with Congress on the request, which covers only the first quarter of the current 2024 fiscal year.

Asked about criticism from House Republicans that the request violated a budget deal agreed in June, the official said it was clear when that deal was signed that it did not preclude requests for emergency funding.

‘There’s work to do, but we are hopeful about our ability to come together,” the official said.

A second official said the United States was making good on its promise to stand by Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion in February 2022, and would not be bashful about asking for additional funds if needed.

The funding request also includes $3.3 billion to expand development and infrastructure lending by the World Bank to developing countries and provide a “credible alternative” to China’s “coercive and unsustainable lending and infrastructure projects,” Biden’s budget director Shalanda Young said in a letter to Congress.

Related Posts

Ethiopia cracks down on gay sex in hotels, other venues

Reuters News Service

Kremlin aide rewrites Russian history for a society at war

Reuters News Service

European tourists head north to dodge heat, summer extended

Reuters News Service

Turkish inflation to keep soaring, testing patience with Erdogan’s U-turn

Reuters News Service

Russia’s ‘barbaric’ invasion of Ukraine slammed by Yandex co-founder

Reuters News Service

Hawaii wildfires kill 36 as ‘apocalypse’ hits Maui island resort city

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign