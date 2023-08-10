August 10, 2023

Kebab shop owner jailed after attacking customer for voting for Malas

A kebab shop owner has been jailed for a year after attacking a customer for voting for Stavros Malas in the 2018 Presidential election.

According to Phileleftheros, a then-69-year-old regular customer of the shop had entered the premises with the intention of buying a kebab on February 3, 2018, the day before the run-off election between Malas and Nicos Anastasiades.

The owner, aged 44 at the time, asked the customer who he was voting for.

When the customer said he would vote for Stavros Malas, an argument ensued between the pair, before the kebab shop owner became enraged and began punching and kicking the customer in the face.

The kebab shop owner continued kicking the customer after the latter fell to the ground, before picking him up and throwing him out of his shop.

As a result of the attack, the customer suffered a brain injury, four broken ribs, and other lacerations and bruises.

