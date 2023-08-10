August 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Municipalities comply with beach legislation, but concerns linger over rising prices

By Nikolaos Prakas00
beach
File photo

All municipalities in Cyprus comply with beach legislation, the Union of Municipalities’ head and Larnaca mayor, Andreas Vyras said on Thursday, noting that charges exceeding €2.5 for an umbrella and €2.5 for a sunbed are illegal.

On the other hand, the President of the Pancypriot Union of Consumers and Quality of Life Loucas Aristodemou told the Cyprus News Agency that for now the complaints they have received are limited, but he stressed that if it gets worse a situation could arise like in Greece, where authorities have been conducting stricter checks, following uproars of Greek citizens on social media to have fair access to beaches.

Vyras said that the information he has from all the municipalities is that the legislation is respected in terms of fees and in terms of the other provisions of the law, such as the allocation of 50 per cent of the beach for bathers who do not want to buy sunbed and umbrella services.

In his estimation, possible violations come from private companies, which each municipality must separately check and verify their compliance with the provisions of the legislation.

All agencies should implement the law, he noted.

Commenting on increased prices at Lady’s Mile beach in Limassol, Aristodemou told CNA that nothing can be done with the problems there as the beach area is within the British Bases.

Related Posts

Unidentified woman in critical condition after being run over in Nicosia

Tom Cleaver

16.7 per cent of Cyprus population at risk of poverty, report shows

Nick Theodoulou

Donkey protocol singed in Karpasia

Tom Cleaver

TCs in mixed marriages denied Cypriot citizenship by Supreme Court

Nikolaos Prakas

Fans fined for attempting to smuggle banned items into football match

Nikolaos Prakas

AG appeals David Hunter’s two-year sentence for killing wife

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign