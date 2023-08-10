August 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusDivided Island

North allocates RoC-owned Varosha land for planned marina

By Tom Cleaver00
The north’s ‘cabinet’ passed a motion approving the transfer of land registered under the name of the Republic of Cyprus in Varosha to its ‘finance ministry’.

The land is located in an area which is currently open to the public, and has been transferred to the ‘finance ministry’ “for the purpose of constructing a marina and tourism facility”.

 

 

