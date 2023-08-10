August 10, 2023

TC halloumi producers alarmed by rising production costs

The rising price of raw milk has “raised a red alarm” among Turkish Cypriot halloumi producers, according to the Cyprus Turkish chamber of industry (KTSO).

The price of raw milk in the north has increased sharply in recent weeks, and the KTSO said on Thursday that halloumi producers are now struggling to turn a profit.

“Milk prices in this country were 50 per cent lower than global rates three years ago, but now, as a result of erroneous government policies, they are now higher than in most EU countries,” they said.

They went on to warn that the rising production cost would make it harder for Turkish Cypriot halloumi producers to export their products, while also making it more difficult for Turkish Cypriot consumers to afford to buy halloumi.

They called on the Turkish Cypriot authorities to “take the necessary measures immediately” to address the issue.

