Altia offers you attractive commercial properties at reduced prices

Unique commercial properties opportunities await you in the catalogue of Altia, the fastest-growing property company in Cyprus. Properties are suitable for a business space or even for an investment with high yields. The catalogue offers various options such as shops, buildings and office spaces. Altia’s highly-skilled personnel are ready to guide you and provide any information regarding your next investment.
Opportunities for commercial properties in Nicosia and Larnaca, listed on Altia’s website, can be found below:
Development opportunity in a commercial building and plot in Nicosia city centre
A four-storey commercial building and an empty plot, centrally located on Digeni Akrita Avenue in Agios Antonios, Nicosia. The ground floor consists of a shop/showroom and a bathroom, while the mezzanine consists of offices, storages and bathrooms. The first, second and third floors consist of offices, meeting rooms, kitchens and bathrooms. The commercial plot extends to about 722 sq.m. in total; it has a rectangular shape with a flat surface and a total frontage of approximately 22 m.
Investment opportunity in a retail unit in Agioi Omologites
An excellent investment opportunity in a rented retail shop with a 6-per cent ROI, at a prime location in Agioi Omologites. The property consists of approximately 244 sq.m. of an open-plan shop, toilets and other auxiliary spaces, as well as 131 sq.m. of mezzanine. The property also offers approximately 15 m of road frontage, and benefits from the exclusive right use of two covered parking spaces on the second basement, as well as the exclusive right of use of two storage units on the first and second basements.
Commercial property in Lefkara
A commercial building consisting of two separated shops, situated in a picturesque location in Kato Lefkara. The land area extends to about 493 sq.m. in total, with a road frontage of approximately 16 m, whereas the ground-floor building encloses an area of approximately 118 sq.m. Both shops are divided into open-plan commercial spaces, a toilet and a kitchen, and externally there is a yard that has been paved with traditional stone. The property has the potential to be used as residential units.
A ground-floor office, with mezzanine, situated on the ground floor of an eight-storey building. It has a registered indoor area of approximately 147 sq.m. and a mezzanine area of 86 sq.m. The mezzanine consists of an open-plan area, an auxiliary space, two toilets and a small kitchen. It has the exclusive right to use a 24-sq.m. storage on the mezzanine, two covered parking spaces in the basement, the right of use of a pavement with an area of 43 sq.m., as well as of an area of 18 sq.m. in the basement. The asset is available for occupancy.
Properties at reduced prices!
For those seeking a residential opportunity, commercial buildings and land for investments, the best available properties at reduced prices are featured on Altia’s website.
Click on the links to explore the categories, and discover unique opportunities for residential properties, commercial properties and land.