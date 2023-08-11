August 11, 2023

Cyprus News Digest: Every roof should have a photovoltaic system

solar energy park photovoltaics
The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:

  • Government subsidies are being rolled out to increase the uptake of photovoltaics: the Energy Minister wants PVs on every roof in Cyprus

  • There’s a beach party with a purpose in Larnaca this weekend

