August 11, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Paparizou and Vandi to perform at Milk Festival

By Eleni Philippou00
dali milk festival

One local festival is set to welcome two well-known singers from Greece this year. As the Milk Festival in Dali, Nicosia takes place on August 26, it will not only feature local produce but two of the biggest names on the music scene. Elena Paparizou and Despina Vandi are set to perform at the festival this summer, singing their hit songs, summer tunes and classic covers to get festival-goers in an uplifted mood.

The Halkanoras Idaliou Stadium in Dali will be the ground for the event welcoming stalls and local producers who will display their milk and dairy products. Throughout the evening, visitors will be able to taste Cypriot dairy delights for free and purchase items. All the while, the two beloved singers entertain the crowd in a large summer, open-air concert on the outskirts of Nicosia. Tickets for the festival cost €25 and can be found at ACS Courier stores, Mikel cafes and online at www.tickethour.com.cy.

 

Milk Festival

Local festival with a concert featuring Elena Paparizou and Despoina Vandi. August 26. Halkanoras Idaliou Stadium, Dali, Nicosia. 9pm. €25. www.tickethour.com.cy

