August 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire in Goudi village

By Staff Reporter0268
fire, firefighting, firefighter, firefighters, fire services

A fire broke out in Goudi village, near Polis on Saturday afternoon, burning dry grass, wild vegetation and a number of trees.

The fire services responded with seven fire trucks and the forestry department with two fire engines.

Due to the difficult, inaccessible area, aerial assistance was requested. So far, the Republic’s two leased helicopters have responded.

 

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Cyprus issues anti-Navtex in response to Turkey drilling

Staff Reporter

Foreign interests buying up private healthcare sector

Andria Kades

Work to begin on Aradippou photovoltaic park

Staff Reporter

Increased police measures ahead of August 15 holiday

Andria Kades

Nightclubs reported for noise pollution

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign