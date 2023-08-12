August 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusCyprus Talks

Tatar rejects president’s proposal for joint meeting with UN official

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
006
President Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar (Photo Christos Theodorides)

Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar has rejected a proposal by President Nikos Christodoulides to have a joint meeting with a top UN official when he visits Cyprus later this month.

UN Assistant Secretary-General Miroslav Jenča will visit on August 27-29 but a source has told CNA that the two leaders will not meet jointly with him.

Christodoulides’ proposal was conveyed to Jenča when he contacted Nicosia at the beginning of this week to announce his forthcoming visit to Cyprus. The UN official notified Nicosia on Thursday that the Turkish Cypriot leader rejected the proposal.

Jenča will be having separate meetings with President Christodoulides and Tatar, during his visit to the island.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related Posts

Cyprus graduates’ employment rate at 81.4 per cent

Nick Theodoulou

Energy minister due in China to receive LNG vessel

Nick Theodoulou

Akel criticises govt for “inaction” in health ministry row

Staff Reporter

Cyprus detects first cases of ‘Eris’ Covid-19 sub-variant

Nick Theodoulou

Controversy arises over meeting with Israeli national security minister

Nikolaos Prakas

North’s ‘parliament’ recalled from summer recess over airport company tax break

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign