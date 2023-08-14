August 14, 2023

Arrest after home search turns up ketamine, cocaine and cannabis

By Staff Reporter00

A quantity of ketamine, a small amount of cocaine and a large amount of money were found on Sunday in the apartment of a 31-year-old man in Limassol, who was subsequently arrested.

Executing a search warrant at the man’s apartment, officers found 53 baggies containing a substance, which according to a preliminary examination is believed to be ketamine. It weighed 53 grammes in total. In addition, they found 11,400 euros, the origin of which is being investigated.

They also found another baggie containing what is believed to be cocaine, weighing one gramme, a precision scale with traces of a white substance, possibly cocaine, and a half-smoked hand-made cigarette with traces of cannabis mixed with tobacco.

The 31-year-old is facing charges of illegal possession of drugs with intent to sell, and money laundering.

