August 14, 2023

Fire department says it had busy weekend

The fire department said on Monday that over the past three days from 6am on August 11 to 6am on Monday it had responded to 83 calls for help, 41 fires, 33 special services and nine hoax calls.

On Sunday, it said, they had received a call at 1.05pm about a fire in a makeshift kitchen set up in a shed at a building in Liopetri in the Famagusta district.

Police and the fire service responded with three fire engines from Famagusta. The fire was brought under control at 1.42pm. From the blaze, the wooden shed and its contents, sustained extensive damage, while the kitchen of an adjoining house was also slightly damaged.

The fire and heat also affected part of an upper-story house, also made of wood, while all three residences in the building were affected by the smoke.

The occupants, who were inside when the fire broke out, had got out in time.  The fire was caused because an occupant had left something cooking on a stove and forgotten it.

