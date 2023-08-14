August 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Food-delivery worker hospitalised after traffic accident

A food delivery man, hospitalised after a traffic accident on Sunday, is out of danger, it was reported on Monday.

According to police, on Sunday afternoon a moped belonging to a food delivery company, being driven by a 22-year-old, a permanent resident of Paphos, was involved in a traffic accident with a passing vehicle under circumstances that are being investigated.

The motorcyclist was injured and taken by ambulance to Paphos A&E.

According to the doctor on duty, he suffered a fractured nose and leg and was admitted for further treatment.

