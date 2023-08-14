August 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Four people rescued from sea off Paphos (with video)

By Jean Christou00
Screen grab of rescue

Four people from an unmanned vessel spotted 35 nautical miles off Paphos, were taken ashore on Sunday, one being airlifted to the A&E at Paphos hospital due to a health condition, it emerged early on Monday.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, police said information was received on Sunday that a wooden boat about 10 metres long was spotted in the afternoon some 35 nautical miles southwest of Paphos and was unmanned and its occupants were in the water.

Marine police reached the area around. At around 7pm three of the passengers were safely transported to Kato Paphos, while for the fourth, who was reportedly suffering from a health problem, an air transport operation was set in motion.

 

