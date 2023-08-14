Instructions issued to protect workers during heatwave  

With temperatures expected to hit 44C inland on Monday, all heavy outdoor work and transportation work related to deliveries, is to be suspended between 12 noon and 4pm, the labour inspection department announced.
In view of the orange warning for extremely high temperatures inland and in the mountains, which will be in effect from 11am until 6pm, the labour ministry, addressing employers and the self-employed, mandates the cessation of all heavy and moderate work, as well as the work of transporting products. This includes food deliveries on mopeds between the hours of 12pm and 4pm.
In addition, the department said, both employers and self-employed persons must measure, in the areas where work is carried out, temperature and relative humidity that contribute to the heat load.
According to the prevailing conditions of air temperature (under the shade) and relative humidity, they must adjust work practices accordingly depending on the type of task being performed in order to avoid or reduce heat stress.
This means the organisation of frequent short breaks in a shaded or cool space or a suitably air-conditioned area, or in a place where fans are used where this is possible. Workers should also be rotated according to the type of activity performed. Any strenuous outdoor work should be avoided during the hottest hours.
Furthermore, cool drinking water must be made available to workers. It is also recommended that workers provide and wear appropriate headgear and light, loose, breathable clothing such as cotton, and use appropriate sunglasses.
Moderate work includes fencing, concreting, bricklaying, plastering, painting, flooring, tiling, carving, hammering, moving light objects, carpentry, electrical, plumbing works, mechanical works, the installation of aluminum, the installation of railings, and asphalting works carried out by mechanical means.
Heavy work is considered intense manual work, digging or breaking hard materials with mechanical tools and asphalt paving work carried out by manual means.
More information can be found on the website of the thermal stress section of the ministry, or by contacting inspectors at local district offices of the department.
Nicosia 22879191
Limassol 25827200
Larnaca 24805327
Paphos 26822715
Famagusta at 23819750.