August 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man linked to arson, burglary, and theft apprehended

By Staff Reporter00
handcuffs 04
File photo

A 27-year-old man who had been sought in connection with multiple cases of arson, burglary, theft, and illegal possession of property was located and apprehended by police.

According to police, the 27-year-old individual was located by drug squad (Ykan) officers on Sunday, shortly after 3.30 pm. The suspect was found around Limassol, driving a stolen vehicle.

Police intercepted the 27-year-old and proceeded to arrest him under a judicial warrant.

The suspect’s alleged offenses were reported to have taken place on April 26, 2023, and between June 5 and June 8, 2023, within the Paphos district.

Among the items seized from the suspect’s possession were a small quantity of white crystalline methamphetamine substance, a folding knife, a keychain fashioned from a bullet casing, two mobile phones, and a wallet containing a sum of €305 in cash.

Investigation is ongoing.

