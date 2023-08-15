August 15, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Double weather alerts for extreme heat extended to Wednesday

By Gina Agapiou
The met service issued another two warnings for extreme heat for Wednesday.

An orange weather alert will be in force in the higher mountains from 12 to 6pm on Wednesday when maximum temperature is expected to reach 35C.

The second warning concerns a yellow alert that will be in force in the remaining government-controlled areas from 9pm on Tuesday until 6pm on Wednesday.

At night, temperatures will drop to 24C inland and 25C in the coastal areas and higher mountains, the met service said.

During the day on Wednesday the maximum temperature inland will soar up to 40C, 31C on the west coast, around 24C on the remaining coastal areas and 35C in the higher mountains.

According to the met service, temperature in the mountains is not expected to drop below 24C.

Two weather warnings, an orange for the mountains and a yellow inland, were also in force on Tuesday resulting in a halt in heavy and medium labour as well as delivery services.

Meanwhile, some dust will be recorded in the atmosphere until Thursday.

 

