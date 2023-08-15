August 15, 2023

Public called on to vote for Cypriot printmaker in EU heritage award

By Gina Agapiou00
Nicosia municipality has urged the public to vote for Cypriot printmaker Hambis Tsangaris at the European Heritage Awards.

The annual Europa Nostra Awards rewards initiatives and outstanding personalities in the field.

This year, 30 outstanding heritage achievements from 21 countries have been awarded Europe’s top honour.

But the winner of the public choice award will receive a monetary prize of €10,000 and a trophy.

To support the Cypriot winner of the EU award, Nicosia municipality urged the public to vote for him in a social media post last week.

Tsangaris established the Hambis School of Printmaking in the Cypriot countryside in 1995.

Since its inception, he has taught free printmaking classes as a gateway for individuals of all ages and educational backgrounds to immerse themselves in the vibrant world of Cypriot folk culture, its captivating myths and cherished traditions.

He has also created illustrated publications of Cypriot folktales. Tsangaris has studied, recorded and illustrated the Cypriot legends and traditions about the kalikangiari (Cypriot goblins) in a series of books.

The deadline for voting is on August 28 this year.

The winner will be announced at the European Heritage Awards Ceremony on 28 September 28 at Palazzo del Cinema in Venice. The event will be streamed live on https://www.europanostra.org/european-heritage-summit.

This year marks the 21st anniversary of Europe’s most prestigious Awards in the heritage field.

