Ancient complex drainage system unearthed

By Gina Agapiou00
20230816 dromolaxiavizakia

Researchers unearthed an ancient complex water drainage system at the site of Dromoloxia-Vyzakia, shedding light on urban planning during the Late Bronze Age.

The archaeological discovery was part of excavations conducted in March and April of 2023 focusing on the remains of the settlement of Dromolaxia-Vyzakia, dating back to the 13th and 12th centuries BCE.

The excavations were carried out by an international team of researchers, led by professor Karin Nys from Vrije Universiteit Brussel in collaboration with Dr Matthias Recke from Goethe-Universität Frankfurt, according to a statement by the Department of Antiquities.

“Previous investigations carried out in the Late Bronze Age port city provided information about the international character of the city, as well as about the industrial activities carried out by the inhabitants of the settlement,” the statement said.

Excavations in 2023 unveiled an intricate water drainage system, connecting the city’s residences through a central conduit. Specifically, elaborate mechanisms for maintaining the network were revealed, along with subsequent interventions to ensure its functionality.

The sophisticated nature of the settlement’s drainage system is a significant addition to our knowledge of urban centre organisation in the Late Cypriot Bronze Age, the statement added.

However, further excavations are expected to yield more information.

 

