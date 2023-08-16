August 16, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BritainWorld

British Museum sacks member of staff over missing and stolen items

By Reuters News Service00
file photo: parthenon sculptures on display at british museum in london
File photo REUTERS/Toby Melville

The British Museum said on Wednesday a member of staff had been dismissed after items from its collection, including gold jewellery and gems, had been found to be missing, stolen or damaged.

The museum, one of the most visited in the world, said it was taking legal action against the individual and had also launched a review of security. London’s Metropolitan Police is also investigating, the museum said.

It said the majority of the items involved were small pieces kept in a storeroom and included gold jewellery, gems and semi-precious stones and glass dating from the 15th century BC to the 19th century AD.

None of the items had recently been on public display and were kept primarily for academic and research purposes, it added.

“This is a highly unusual incident. I know I speak for all colleagues when I say that we take the safeguarding of all the items in our care extremely seriously,” said Hartwig Fischer, Director of the British Museum.

“We have already tightened our security arrangements and we are working alongside outside experts to complete a definitive account of what is missing, damaged and stolen. This will allow us to throw our efforts into the recovery of objects.”

The museum’s chair, former finance minister George Osborne, Chair of the British Museum, said the trustees were extremely concerned when they had learnt of the theft “earlier this year”.

Related Posts

Putin expresses condolences to families of those killed in Dagestan fire and blast

Reuters News Service

Niger says 17 of its soldiers killed in ambush near Burkina Faso border

Jonathan Shkurko

Pakistan crowd vandalises churches, torches homes after two accused of blasphemy

Reuters News Service

Egypt blackouts become symbol of malaise a decade after Sisi’s rise

Reuters News Service

On a prosperous path to a new India: from Amrit Mahotsav to Amrit Kaal

CM Guest Columnist

China strongly condemns US decision to arrange ‘stopover’ for Lai Ching-te

Xinhua News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign