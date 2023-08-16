August 16, 2023

Motorcyclist injured

A 56-year-old motorist was injured in Paphos on Wednesday morning, after crashing his motorcycle into a car, police said.

According to police, the man is being treated at Paphos general, and doctors have said that he is in stable condition.

Authorities said that around 9am on Wednesday, the 56-year-old crashed into a 25-year-old’s vehicle under unknown circumstances.

The motorcycle flipped over during the crash, resulting in the driver being seriously injured in his hip and leg, and causing him to sustain a head injury.

An ambulance that arrived at the scene took the man to the hospital, where he is being monitored.

 

